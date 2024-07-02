Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Up 19.2% in June

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 2,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.16.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

About Kumba Iron Ore

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.