Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Up 19.2% in June

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 2,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.16.
About Kumba Iron Ore
