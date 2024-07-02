La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance
LFDJF stock remained flat at $34.75 during trading on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile
