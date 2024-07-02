La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance

LFDJF stock remained flat at $34.75 during trading on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme engages in the gaming operation and distribution business in France and internationally. It offers lottery games, such as draw and instant games at points of sale and online; sports betting at points of sale; online poker; online horse-race and sports betting; betting and risk management services to sports betting operators; digital gaming platform; and s sports betting technology, as well as holds and administers draws for participating lotteries.

