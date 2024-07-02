Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,485,800 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,203,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.9 days.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $19.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $33.58.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
