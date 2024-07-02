Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,485,800 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,203,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.9 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $19.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

