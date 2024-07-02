Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF) Shares Down 11.9%

Shares of Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF – Get Free Report) were down 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.06). Approximately 109,901 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 886% from the average daily volume of 11,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($5.74).
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 400 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 400. The stock has a market capitalization of £458,444.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80.
Leaf Clean Energy Company is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in subordinated or mezzanine debt securities, growth capital, and in Series B through pre-IPO rounds. The firm does not participate in auction-base transactions. It seeks to invest in renewable energy projects and companies and in sustainable technology including clean energy companies and projects including activities such as the production of alternative fuels, renewable power generation, waste-to-energy, water, and the use of technologies to reduce the environmental impact of traditional energy The firm seeks to invest in clean energy projects that create environmental benefits through greenhouse gas emission reductions and generation and commercialization of carbon credits.
