Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.24

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 176196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.0188571 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

