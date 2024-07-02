Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 179 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

