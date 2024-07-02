Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTV traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $159.63. 819,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,080. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.33.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

