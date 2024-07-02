Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,581,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after buying an additional 354,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.91. 965,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,982. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $113.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

