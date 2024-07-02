Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. 2,151,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

