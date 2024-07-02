Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Leonardo Trading Up 0.8 %

FINMY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,677. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.