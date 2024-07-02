Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Leonardo Trading Up 0.8 %
FINMY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,677. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.
Leonardo Company Profile
