LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

