LimeWire One Day Volume Tops $4.93 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $101.34 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,575,387 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,575,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.37449347 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,918,739.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

