Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 665,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.
Lithium Ionic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LTHCF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 12,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Lithium Ionic has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.09.
Lithium Ionic Company Profile
