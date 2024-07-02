Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 775,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,616,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

