Lumi Credits Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $686.23 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

