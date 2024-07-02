Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 4,036 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. 386,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,743. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

