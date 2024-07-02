Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Major Drilling Group International Price Performance
MJDLF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,565. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $7.58.
About Major Drilling Group International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Major Drilling Group International
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Trading Halts Explained
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.