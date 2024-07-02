Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maravai LifeSciences

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 413,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.