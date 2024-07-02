Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 60606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Mason Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 29.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

Further Reading

