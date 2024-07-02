Matthew Skaruppa Sells 8,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $1,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,219.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.46, for a total value of $1,787,680.00.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.89. 744,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.89 and a beta of 0.73. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,042,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 154,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. JMP Securities raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.