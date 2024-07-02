MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 20,397 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,241 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $47,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.04. 1,344,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,220. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.61. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Argus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.