MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 425.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,701 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 146,588 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,216,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $94,383,000 after acquiring an additional 517,969 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. 13,006,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,601,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie dropped their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

