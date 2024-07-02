MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.83 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 25,952 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HP were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in HP by 4,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $187,264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,771,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $173,652,000 after purchasing an additional 232,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on HP

HP Stock Down 0.5 %

HP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,786,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,355. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.