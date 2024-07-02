MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 13,265 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $110.20. 4,747,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $111.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.39.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

