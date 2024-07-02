MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 261,439 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,439 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Equitable worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,421.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares in the company, valued at $24,825,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,571. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.37. 4,426,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,233. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

