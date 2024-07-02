MetisDAO Market Cap Hits $270.33 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $270.33 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $47.54 or 0.00075524 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009354 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,920.79 or 0.99958462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012537 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 48.72194216 USD and is up 5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $9,958,635.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

