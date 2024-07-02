MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $48.18 or 0.00077828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $273.99 million and $8.87 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,924.31 or 1.00021072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012578 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 47.90088975 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $10,576,095.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

