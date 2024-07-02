MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

CXE remained flat at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 48,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,527. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

