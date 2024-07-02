MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:MFM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 45,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,856. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $5.48.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
