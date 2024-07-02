MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MGO Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.77. 2,595,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,484. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

