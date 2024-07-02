Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.84 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $3,213,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,079,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.