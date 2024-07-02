Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $45.44 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $169.46 or 0.00273902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and approximately $45.44 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,867.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.67 or 0.00615307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00121445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00037202 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00071212 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

