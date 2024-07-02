Moon Tropica (CAH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $106,757.14

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Moon Tropica has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Moon Tropica token can currently be purchased for $8.98 or 0.00014257 BTC on exchanges. Moon Tropica has a total market capitalization of $21.97 million and approximately $106,757.14 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moon Tropica alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moon Tropica Token Profile

Moon Tropica launched on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official website is moontropica.com.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 9.16317739 USD and is down -10.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $183,824.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moon Tropica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moon Tropica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moon Tropica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moon Tropica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.