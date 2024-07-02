Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $199.73 million and $2.87 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00046282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,125,783,178 coins and its circulating supply is 882,509,902 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

