Moonbeam Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $195.02 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00045770 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012777 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,125,745,973 coins and its circulating supply is 882,985,078 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.