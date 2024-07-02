Morses Club (LON:MCL) Shares Down 35.4%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Free Report) was down 35.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 12,542,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 12,798,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).
Morses Club Stock Down 35.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £282,303.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36.
Morses Club Company Profile
Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,077 self-employed agents.
