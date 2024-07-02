MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.47. 9,368,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,965,898. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

