MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 815 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.22. 973,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,602. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

