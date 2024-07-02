MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,730 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 7.7% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $67,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 174.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 571.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $2,917,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 109.5% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.