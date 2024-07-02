Narus Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $96.46. 2,354,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,280,017. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

