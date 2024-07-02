Narus Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,340. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.3053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.