Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,398,000 after buying an additional 603,175 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,575,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

