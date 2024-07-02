Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $406,000 Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 140,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPIB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 55,526 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $436.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

