Narus Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.58. 881,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,828. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.19.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

