Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 169.4% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,519,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.07. 1,124,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,245. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

