NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in June

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,496.0 days.
NEC Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPNF traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 195. NEC has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63.
About NEC
