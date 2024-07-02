Nervos Network Market Cap Tops $510.94 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Nervos Network has a market cap of $510.94 million and $12.09 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,213.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.89 or 0.00613883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.17 or 0.00120827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00270611 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00046153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071199 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,164,131,040 coins and its circulating supply is 44,479,538,956 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

