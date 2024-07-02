Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $660.00 to $767.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $675.94 and last traded at $674.88. Approximately 341,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,948,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $673.61.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.34.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,859 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $291.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $628.93 and its 200 day moving average is $585.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

