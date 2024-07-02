NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Short Interest Update

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAMSW traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 8,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $14.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,599 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

