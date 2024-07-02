NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGL remained flat at $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,143. NEXGEL has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 67.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

